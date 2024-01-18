Gang stealing baseband units from towers across Telangana nabbed

The baseband units, a telecom system device that transports baseband frequency, is worth Rs. 3 lakh to Rs.5 lakh, were allegedly being smuggled to Bangladesh to be sold in the black market at just Rs.15,000 per unit

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 08:30 PM

Medak SP B Balaswamy is addressing a press conference in Medak on Thursday.

Medak: The Medak Police nabbed an inter-district gang that was stealing baseband units (BBUs) from Airtel mobile towers across the State. The baseband units, a telecom system device that transports baseband frequency, is worth Rs. 3 lakh to Rs.5 lakh, were allegedly being smuggled to Bangladesh to be sold in the black market at just Rs.15,000 per unit, the police said.

The 11-member gang was involved in 26 cases across Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Siddipet and Cyberabad limits. The police said they had found that a former Airtel employee, Masin Mahesh, was leading the gang.

Speaking to the media in Medak on Thursday, Superintendent of Police B Balaswamy said the accused stole two BBUs in Ramanthapur and Rampur villages of Chegunta Mandal on January 13. Following a complaint from the Airtel management, police found that the accused were using a car. After tracing the car which was hired by the accused, the police nabbed seven of the 11 members.

The arrested persons were Masini Mahesh, K Santosh Reddy, G Rathnakar Reddy, K Raju Goud, M Anil, Mohammad Afroz and P Ashok. The remaining four were absconding. Police seized three cars, five BBUs, seven mobile phones and one bike from their possession. Mahesh had worked in the marketing department of Airtel in the past.