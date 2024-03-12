Gangster Kala Jatheri, lady don Anuradha Chaudhary tie nuptial knot amid heavy security cover

There was a multi-layer security by the Delhi Police. The marriage venue was cordoned off and metal detectors were installed at the gates of Santosh Marriage Garden in Dwarka's Matiala area.

12 March 2024

Photo: ANI

New Delhi: Gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri and Anuradha Chaudhary tied the nuptial knot amid heavy security cover by the special and local Delhi Police. Jatheri was granted six hours of custody parole by the court.

Nearby shops were closed due to security and safety reasons.

More than 200 police personnel were deployed by the Delhi Police in uniform as well as in civil dress. Policemen with sophisticated weapons were deployed on the terrace of neighbouring houses. Delhi police also used drones for security.

Body cameras were worn by the police personnel.

Anuradha Chaudhary reached the venue in an SUV around 9.30 AM. She drove from Jatheri with a group of SUVs. She also objected to the media gathering at the venue. She entered the venue with her family members and in-laws.

Kala Jatheri was brought to the venue at 10.15 AM from the Mandoli jail in a police vehicle by the Third Battalion of Delhi police and escorted by the SWAT vehicle of Delhi police.

*Priest Ajay performed the marriage customs. Kala Jatheri and Anuradha Chaudhary took seven steps amid the mantra chanted by priest Ajay. The marriage was performed around 12.15 at the holy muhurt.* All the family members and friends as well as some lawyers were present at the marriage function.

While interacting with the media, his mother expressed happiness at the marriage of her son.

Delhi Police allowed the attendees to check their names and their Aadhaar cards. Some of relatives and friends were not allowed to enter the venue.

Initially, the media persons were not allowed in the marriage venue despite their names on the invitees list. However, after around 12 o’clock media persons were allowed to enter the venue. They witnessed the marriage rituals. However, the journalists were not allowed to carry cameras and mobile to the venue.