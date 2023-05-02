Gangster Tillu Tajpuria murdered in Tihar Jail

By IANS Published Date - 11:10 AM, Tue - 2 May 23

New Delhi: Gangster Tillu Tajpuria, who was lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, was stabbed to death by four inmates on Tuesday.

The incident happened at around 7 a.m.

“Today morning at around 7 a.m. an information was received from the DDU Hospital regarding two UTPs (under trial prisoner) who were brought to the DDU Hospital from Tihar Jail. One of them, Sunil alias Tillu, was brought in an unconscious state. He was later declared brought dead.

“Another person, Rohit, is undergoing treatment and is out of danger,” said the West District Police.

Gangster Tillu Tajpuria was lodged in Jail No. 9 of Tihar. He was attacked in Jail number one by Yogesh Tunda, who is lodged at Jail No. 8.

Tunda along with his four aides hit Tillu with an iron grill.

As of now the Tihar Jail authority has not commented on the matter.

Recently, the gangster’s name cropped up during the investigation of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a terror case.

Further details are awaited.