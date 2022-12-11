Gangula assures dust-free roads in Karimnagar constituency

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar assured to develop dust-free roads in the entire Karimnagar Assembly constituency

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:52 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar assured to develop dust-free roads in the entire Karimnagar Assembly constituency, informing that 85 percent of Panchayat Raj and R&B roads were already completed.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, the Minister informed that the state government had released Rs 75 crore for the completion of pending roads in the segment and issued GO numbers 406 and 407.

Of that, Rs 59.30 crore was earmarked to lay six new roads in Kothapalli and Karimnagar rural mandals besides repairing ten roads damaged due to rains. Eight R&B roads would be renewed by spending Rs 14.78 crore.

A proposal for Rs 40 crore to repair damaged roads has already been sent to the government. A GO would be released on Monday, he informed.

According to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s instructions, all the road works would be started in this month and be completed by March 31 next year.

Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Kothapalli Municipal Chairman Rudraraju, and others were present.