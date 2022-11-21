Karimnagar to be developed as excellent town: Gangula

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:51 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar informed that Karimnagar would be developed into an excellent town by completing all works including Manair River Front project, cable bridge, islands, roads, and drainages by 2023.

The minister was speaking after he conducted a review meeting on Monday with officials and contractors on the progress of developmental works and steps initiated to complete works fast.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that government introduced many schemes to protect the interests besides strengthening the financial status of the farmers.

Talking about paddy procurement, he informed that adequate paddy purchasing centers have been set up in the district and asked officials to purchase the crop without any delay.

He asked officials to motivate farmers to take up oil palm cultivation and also to sanction crop loans to farmers who were ready to cultivate the crop. Focusing more on early yielding variety crops, officials should motivate farmers to take up those crops, he said and added that the state government was also ready to extend its support.

Besides various developmental works, removal of electric poles and towers should be done on a war footing. Instructing the officials to continue ongoing works round the clock, he wanted the officials to continue the works of islands, cable bridge, Manair River Front, pump house without compromising on the quality.

There should not be any need to take up repair works or lay new roads for the next five years. Officials should prepare plans in that direction.

Informing to develop traffic islands in 14 places in the town, Kamalakar said that the works of three islands were already started. Asking the district administration to prepare plans for the roads passing from the district headquarters to other areas, he said that he would get approval for them from the government. Later, the minister viewed a documentary prepared on Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Earlier, Kamalakar inaugurated disabled sports meet organised on the occasion of International Disabled Day at Ambedkar stadium. Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan, Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, ZP chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya, SUDA chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao and others were present.