Karimnagar cable bridge will be ready by Dec 31: Gangula

Gangula Kamalakar has asked officials to ensure work on the cable bridge was completed and the facility opened to the public by December 31

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:56 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar examing manair river front map while inspecting cable bridge works in Karimnagar on Saturday

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar has asked officials to ensure work on the cable bridge was completed and the facility opened to the public by December 31.

The Minister, who along with officials inspected the work on the approach roads to the cable bridge and the Manair Riverfront on the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Saturday, said steps were being taken to develop Karimnagar town on all fronts after Hyderabad. The cable bridge and Manair Riverfront projects were taken up to develop the town as a tourism destination.

The cable bridge work was completed and approach roads were being developed. The bridge would be made available for the public by the end of this year by completing all pending works, he said, adding that work on the riverfront project too was progressing fast. It would be completed by December 2023.

The location of 24 tmc capacity water body Lower Manair Dam near the town was an advantage for Karimnagar. A theme park on the lines of Sabarmati River Front in Gujarat would be developed at LMD, he said.

Instead of local people going to other places to visit tourist spots, people from other areas would visit Karimnagar in the future. Works were being continued in coordination with irrigation and tourism.

Tourism MD Manohar, Irrigation Engineer-In-Chief Muralidhar Rao, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Collector RV Karnan, District Libraries Chairman Ponnam Anil Kumar Goud, SUDA Chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao, SRSP EE Sambasivarao, RDO Anand Kumar and others were present.