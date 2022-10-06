Garikipati asks Chiranjeevi to stop photo session at event

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:44 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Actor Chiranjeevi, who was taking part in ‘Alai Balai’ event in the city on Thursday encountered an unusual situation when he was asked to stop the photo session with his fans and admirers.

The incident happened when noted Avadhani, Garikipati Narasimha Rao, was addressing the gathering at the event organised by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. Peeved at fans flocking Chiranjeevi for photos and causing disturbance, he asked the star to stop the photo session with fans so that he could continue talking.

Garikapati further announced on mic that he would leave the place if it was not stopped immediately. The video is now going viral on social media with some disagreeing with Garikipati’s actions and others appreciating him.