Medicos, school students among those held as Anti-Narcotics Bureau cracks down on educational institutions in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 July 2024, 09:47 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) has stepped up efforts to ensure school and college campuses in Hyderabad are free from the scourge of drugs.

As a part of this initiative, the TGANB is closely coordinating with the managements of educational institutions and is conducting regular checks within the campuses of schools and colleges to check for instances drug abuse instances.

Director, TGANB, Sandeep Shandilya said that the priority is to ensure a drug free environment in schools and colleges.

“TGANB has mobilized officers to gather and act on intelligence regarding drug abuse in educational institutions. Collaborating with the State government, we have also launched awareness campaigns featuring prominent personalities like Chiranjeevi, Suman, and PV Sindhu, appealing to students and parents,” he said.

He elaborated that coordinated efforts with unit officers and narcotic detection dogs have led to thorough checks of schools and their premises. “We are booking cases against establishments that sell tobacco products within a 100-meter radius of schools under the Juvenile Justice Act and COPTA Act,” he said.

Anti-Drug Committees are expected to be vigilant, providing timely information about any drug-related activities within their institutions and surroundings, thereby acting as the first line of defense against drug abuse,” he said.

“To protect the future careers of the students involved, we have chosen not to disclose their full names publicly. However, we are maintaining comprehensive records of all persons involved,” he said.

Sandeep Shandilya said that TGANB has collected extensive data on DJs frequenting Hyderabad. “We screen individuals attending events organized by notorious DJs to identify and prevent drug-related activities,” he said.

He further said that the TGANB has issued strict instructions to unit officers to verify age using Aadhar cards during inspections. Pubs must take responsibility and enforce these regulations to prevent underage drinking.

Premier institutes must enhance vigilance and take proactive measures against drug abuse. Parents must be counseled to avoid excessive spending, and all stakeholders must share the responsibility of maintaining a drug-free environment, he advised.

Educational Institutions and students caught:

Symbiosis college – 25 students; OGH – 6 junior doctors; Guru Nanak Engineering College – 15 students; Culinary Academy of India – 4 students; Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology: 1 student; IIIT Basara – 3 students, JNTU Jogipet; – 3; NIT Trichy: 1 and students of four government schools were reported and action initiated.