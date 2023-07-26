Gauri Khan had a blast at ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ movie night

Gauri can be seen happily posing with Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh among others. She wrote, "Rocky aur Rani".

By ANI Published Date - 10:45 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Mumbai: Interior designer, Gauri Khan, on Wednesday, shared a couple of pictures as she can be seen enjoying with her friends at Manish Malhotra’s home after the special screening of ‘Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.

Gauri can be seen happily posing with Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh among others. She wrote, “Rocky aur Rani”.

Recently, the makers of the upcoming romantic drama film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ hosted a grand screening of the film on Tuesday in Mumbai. B-towners gathered together for the special screening of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ in Mumbai.

The lead actor of the film Ranveer Singh arrived in style and was seen donning a white sweatshirt paired with colourful jeans and sneakers. Ranveer’s co-star Alia Bhatt arrived at the screening along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The couple was seen twinning in black sweatshirts with the text ‘Team Rocky aur Rani’ written on it.

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Gauri Khan also attended the screening of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is directed by Karan Johar and also features veteran stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. It will hit the theatres on July 28.

Recently the makers unveiled the songs ‘What Jhumka’ and ‘Tum Kya Mile’, ‘Ve Kamleya’ and ‘Dhindora Baje Re’ and the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the audience.

The trailer took us into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don’t like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to ‘Switch’ and live with each other families to impress them.

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar’s storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. There were also many scenes of the two romancings and fighting, celebrating all kinds of festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding.