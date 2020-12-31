Gay capital refuses to fold

The city has become a haven for the LGBTQ due to its cosmopolitan nature

Chengdu: It’s Saturday night at the Hunk club in Chengdu and men in gold lycra shorts and black boots dance on stage. They wear kimonos, in an apparent tactical compromise with new morality codes creeping into China’s “gay capital”.

But across town, young women still lounge on leather sofas drinking beer at a lesbian club, while a nearby bar is hosting an LGBTQ board game night.

Far from the administrative glare of Beijing, the cosmopolitan southwestern city, dubbed “Gaydu” by Chinese millennials, has long cherished its reputation as a safe haven for a community that faces stigma and widespread harassment elsewhere in the country.

“There is some tacit acceptance by the authorities, but it is very delicate,” said Matthew, an activist from the NGO Chengdu Rainbow, who requested use of his first name only.

The mood in Chengdu started to sour in October when the MC Club was closed after explicit photos were posted online and local media reported that HIV infections had been linked to sex parties allegedly taking place at the venue’s sauna. Gay marriage is still not legally recognised, despite mounting calls to introduce it, especially among the younger generations.

Chengdu’s gay-friendly ambience derives from its eclectic mix of ethnic minorities and cultures — as well as its handy distance from Beijing and the strictures of mainstream China.

“People here generally don’t care what your sexual orientation is,” said activist Matthew. The secret to survival is avoiding noisy social and political advocacy, says Hongwei, a member of a Chengdu NGO, using a pseudonym.

LGBTQ groups in the city instead focus on community needs such as psychological support and help for those coming out, while some readily report planned events to authorities to keep everything above board.