Gaza News, Shifa Hospital: Israel-Hamas War Turns Complex, Patients Fleeing Away | Gaza Under Attack

Gaza News, Shifa Hospital: Israel-Hamas War Turns Complex, Patients Fleeing Away

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:04 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

The situation in Gaza is deeply concerning, with reports of people fleeing Shifa Hospital due to the ongoing conflict between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants. The conflicting claims between the Israeli military and Palestinian health officials regarding a safe corridor and the availability of fuel for generators further complicate the dire conditions.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted that Shifa Hospital has been without water for three days and is no longer functioning as a hospital. The hospital’s plight has become a symbol of the larger war, bringing attention to the immense suffering of civilians in Gaza.

