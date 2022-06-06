Geetha Reddy wants State Government to register a case against BJP MLA

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:05 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Hyderabad: Former Minister and Congress leader J Geetha Reddy on Monday urged the State government to register a case against BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao for revealing the identity of the gang rape victim in the city.

Raghunandan Rao had, at a press conference here last week, shared images and video clips of the accused and the victim in the gang rape at Jubilee Hills. He, later, claimed he had not revealed the identity of the victim and defended his action saying he was aware of the rules.

Geetha Reddy, addressing the media here, said despite being a lawyer, the BJP MLA had revealed identity of the minor girl, who was victim in the case.

By sharing images and video clips, Raghunandan Rao had subjected the victim’s family to untold inconvenience and mental trauma, she said. “The State government should book a case and initiate strict action against Raghunandan Rao,” Geetha Reddy demanded.

She also slammed the State government for failing to control alleged rampant irregularities and anti-social activities in the city due to drug menace.

Meanwhile, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that law and order had failed in the State, especially Hyderabad. In a span of few days, there were reports of two girls being sexually assaulted in the city, he said, speaking to media persons at Media Point in the Assembly premises.

He found fault with the State government for placing the Congress women and youth wing members under arrest when they were condemning the heinous crimes and staging protests.