Health tech platform eKure announces launch of early TB screening toll

The platform has launched an early tuberculosis screening tool in collaboration with Telangana State TB Cell which, after the initial pilot, will be scaled to vulnerable populations across India.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 May 2024, 05:57 PM

Hyderabad: eKure, a health tech platform developed by Entitled Solutions as part of PSI’s Samagra project, has announced its first steps towards making healthcare more accessible for the under-served.

The development comes at a time when India has been ramping up its efforts to detect and treat TB, which has consistently been ranked as one of the leading infectious causes of death across the world.

The launch of eKure’s early tuberculosis screening tool is in line with the objectives of the National TB Elimination Program (NTEP).

The tool will utilise easy-to-access solutions, such as interactive multilingual WhatsApp bots, to assist in the initial presumptive detection of TB, increasing access to doctor teleconsultations, delivering affordable health products, and disseminating credible disease-specific information to vulnerable population groups.

Speaking on the partnership, Anshul Khurana, Co-founder and CEO, Entitled Solutions, said, “Tuberculosis has long been one of the worst infectious diseases in terms of deaths caused and India bears a significant load of the global TB cases.”