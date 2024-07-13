Genco changes exam centres of AE, chemist tests for July 14

Published Date - 13 July 2024

Hyderabad: Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited has made changes in the examination centres for the candidates appearing for the online based test(CBT) for the posts of Assistant Engineers(Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics and Civil) and Chemists, scheduled to be held on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by Genco on Saturday, the CBT examination will be conducted in three shifts- first shift from 9 am to 10.40 am (Mechanical and Chemist), Shift 2 will be conducted from 1 pm to 2.40 pm (Electrical) and Shift 3 will be conducted from 5 pm to 6.40 pm (Civil & Electronics).

The examination centre of shift-I which was supposed to be held at KPM technologies and Solutions, will now be held at Bhoj Reddy Engineering College for Women, Vinay Nagar, Santosh Nagar.

Similarly, Shift-II , which was supposed to be held at KPM technologies and Solutions, will now be held at MVSR Engineering College, Nadergul, Balapur mandal. The Shift-III which was supposed to be held at KPM technologies and Solutions, will now be held at Bhoj Reddy Engineering College for Women, Vinay Nagar, Santosh Nagar.

Earlier, the CBT mode examination was scheduled to be conducted on March 31, which was postponed due to the Model Code of Conduct for General Elections coming into force.