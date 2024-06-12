Genelia Deshmukh wows in all-black feather maxi dress

By ANI Updated On - 12 June 2024, 03:15 PM

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Genelia Deshmukh has once again left her fans in awe with her latest photoshoot.

The actor, who is known for her roles in films like ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na,’ and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share a series of stunning pictures.

In the pictures, Genelia looked gorgeous in an all-black feather maxi dress.

Sharing the stunning images, Genelia added a caption that read, “Today’s forecast : 100% chance of slaying.”

Soon after she posted the pictures, fans and fellow celebrities were quick to flood the comments section with compliments.

Husband and actor Riteish Deshmukh commented, “Need more Oxygen … can’t breathe.”

“Bala ki khubsurt,” wrote another fan accompanied by heart emojies.

“OMG you are soooooo pretttty,” penned a third user.

Genelia tied the knot with actor Riteish Deshmukh on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their first son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016.

On the work front, Genelia will be next seen in ‘Sitaare Zameen Par,’ alongside Amir Khan.