Genelia Categorises Bollywood And Indian Cinema ft. RRR | Genelia Deshmukh

Genelia Deshmukh spoke about RRR and compared the range of other films with Rajamouli's pan-Indian film

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:35 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Genelia Deshmukh differentiated Bollywood and regional cinema from Indian cinema during the recent movie promotions of the OTT film Trial Period. She spoke about RRR and compared the range of other films with Rajamouli’s pan-Indian film.

Watch: