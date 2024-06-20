Hyderabad: Unidentified assailants kill 23-year-old in Sanathnagar

The man Azhar, who worked with a private company, was a resident of Nataraja Nagar in Sanathnagar. On Wednesday evening, he went out to meet some people and did not return home.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 June 2024, 10:10 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old man was murdered by unidentified persons at Sanathnagar in the city on Wednesday night.

The man Azhar, who worked with a private company, was a resident of Nataraja Nagar in Sanathnagar. On Wednesday evening, he went out to meet some people and did not return home.

In the night, a friend of Azhar called up his family members and told them that the victim was murdered by some persons. On coming to know about it, the family approached the Sanathnagar police and made a complaint. The police registered a case of missing and during enquiry found the body near the railway tracks. The Section of the case was later altered to 302 of IPC.

The police shifted the body for postmortem examination to Gandhi Hospital mortuary.