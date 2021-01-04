General Physician at Gandhi Hospital receives ICMR appreciation

The Director of ICMR, Dr Balram Bhargava wrote a letter to Dr Chander appreciating his role in Convalescent Plasma clinical trials that were conducted at Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: General Physician from Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Secunderabad, Dr B Thrilok Chander has received a letter of appreciation from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for his role in PLACID trial, which involved ascertaining the efficacy of Convalescent Plasma (CP) in treating Covid-19 positive patients.

The Director of ICMR, Dr Balram Bhargava wrote a letter to Dr Chander appreciating his role in Convalescent Plasma clinical trials that were conducted at Gandhi Hospital.

“It is my pleasure to write this appreciation letter to Dr B Thrilok Chander for his role in the PLACID trial. We have known him since Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad, became a trail site for PLACID trial. Dr Chander showed astute leadership skills along with keen research acumen. The efforts of his team have been a great contribution to the trial. Gandhi Medical College was the seventh in the order of the enrollment of participants to this trial,” Dr Bhargava said.

“I can assure to the fact that Dr B Thrilok Chander with his zeal, dedication and scientific rigour is an asset for Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad. I wish him all the best for his future endeavours and continued success,” Dr Bhargava in his letter said.

