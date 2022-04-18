Geo-tagging of 36,000 Wakf properties begins in Telangana

Published Date - 12:34 AM, Mon - 18 April 22

Hyderabad: If all goes well, around 36,000 Wakf properties in the State will be geo-tagged by September this year.

The Central Wakf Council, Ministry of Minority Affairs in coordination withthe Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Hyderabad and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), is taking up the project.

Telangana State Wakf Board Chief Executive Officer Shahnawaz Qasim told Telangana Today that the project commenced a few weeks ago in the State. “It will cover all districts and almost all the 36,000 Wakf properties mentioned in the Wakf Gazette. Both the institutions have assured to complete the GIS/GPS mapping by September,” he said.

While 90 per cent of the work will be undertaken by the IIT-Hyderabad, the remaining will be done by the JNTU in association with the TS Wakf Board staff.“Every estate will be covered and local Wakf board officials will assist the IIT, Hyderabad and JNTU staff to feed the coordinates into special software,” he said. Help from local civic bodies, police, revenue authorities and locals is also being sought to ensure speedy completion of the project.

The project was to be undertaken around a year ago and the Central Wakf Council had handed over the task to IIT Roorkee. However, on the request of the State Wakf Board, the task was handed over to IIT-H. Wakf board officials feel that once the task is completed, they will be able to know where exactly a Wakf estate is located in the State.

“It will help in safeguarding of the properties. Already several Wakf estates and acres of lands are encroached,” an official said. Mohd Ifteqar, a Wakf activist, said although the work had started, officials should monitor it closely to see that it is finished by September, the deadline set by the Wakf Board.

