BRS leader accuses Minister of feigning ignorance on JNTU-Sulthanpur issues

Former MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran says Damodara Raja Narasimha not even responding to the issues though the college falls under his constituency

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 July 2024, 01:30 PM

Former Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran (left) and Health Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha

Sangareddy: Former Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran accused Health Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha of feigning ignorance on the issues of JNTU-Sulthanpur students.

He said that Damodara Raja Narasimha was not even responding to the issues of the students in the college though it falls under the Health Minister’s constituency.

Kranthi Kiran made a video statement on Tuesday after a rat was found in ‘chutney’ made for breakfast in one of the hostel kitchens on Tuesday. Kranthi Kiran said that the students were staging protests and raising issues before the officials over the poor quality of the food being served to them during the last few days.

However, the former MLA said that the Health Minister never made a visit to these hostels to know the issues of the students. He alleged that Damodara Raja Narasimha was just focusing on income-generating resources for him rather than concentrating on public issues.

The former BRS MLA further alleged that Raja Narasimha is concentrating on mining and real estate issues where he can generate income.

Kranthi Kiran demanded the Health Minister to focus on health, development and welfare in the district. He said that never such incidents were reported in the JNTU-Sulthanpur when BRS was in power for 10 years.