Section 144 to be imposed in Karimnagar

After completion of postal ballot votes, the counting of votes polled in EVMS will be started at 8 am. A total of 116 tables were established for seven assembly segments falling under Karimnagar parliament constituency.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 June 2024, 10:58 PM

Karimnagar: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the counting of votes of Karimnagar and Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituencies. While the counting of Karimnagar parliament segment will be held at SRR Government College here, counting of four Assembly segments including Peddapalli, Manthani, Ramagundam and Dharmapuri of Peddapalli LS constituency will be held at Manthani JNTU.

While 18 tables were arranged for Karimnagar assembly segment, 14 tables each for six assembly segments including Huzurabad, Manakondur, Choppadandi, Vemulawada, Sircilla and Husnabad were arranged. Police imposed section 144 to conduct counting in a peaceful manner.

In Peddapalli, besides allocating a separate room for each assembly constituency, 14 counting tables were arranged and 81 staff were deployed in each counting room.

The counting of votes of Peddapalli and Manthani segments will be completed in 21 rounds while Dharmapuri and Ramagunam constitutions will be counted in 19 rounds.