Watch: Rat takes a swim in chutney at Telangana’s Sulthanpur JNTU hostel canteen

Students, who noticed the live rat moving around in the chutney, shot videos and posted on social media; stage protests

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 July 2024, 11:56 AM

Sangareddy: A live rat swimming around in a big vessel of peanut chutney in the hostel canteen Jawaharlal Nehru Technology University in Sulthanpur has triggered protests by students on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the hostel staff had prepared Idly for breakfast on Tuesday along with peanut chutney. The students, who noticed the live rat moving around in the chutney, shot videos and posted on social media, with the videos going viral in no time.

The students and BRSV activists are preparing for a protest in the issue even as the hostel management is trying to pacify the students.