German movie ‘Hello Again – A wedding day’ to be screened at Goethe-Zentrum on August 5

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:25 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Hyderabad: Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad invites you to a Movie Night. A physical event with ‘garam-garam chai’ and ‘mirchi bajji’ curated and hosted by Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad is a film screening called ‘Hello Again – A Wedding Day’, directed by Maggie Peren. This 2020 German film is an 89-minute movie with English subtitles. The screening will be held at Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad and starts at 6:30 pm on Friday, August 5.

‘Hello Again – A Wedding Day’ is a film about Zazie, a passionate single (as in, incapable of maintaining relationships) in her mid-twenties, is unable to prevent the wedding of her oldest friend – at least not the first time. Then she realises that she is trapped in a time loop forcing her to relive the wedding day again and again and again…

Director Maggie Peren grew up in Stuttgart, her father is a psychologist, and her mother is a teacher. She has an older sister. She studied German and English literature with a minor in psychology at the Ludwig Maximilians University in Munich. Before Maggie Peren received the German Film Prize in 2004 for her screenplay for Napola – Elite für den Führer, she wrote the screenplays for Vanessa Jopp ‘s Vergiss Amerika (First Step Award, 1st prize at the Munich Film Festival, and 2nd prize at the Studio Hamburg Film Prize), and the RAF Phantom ( Grimme Prize ) for Dennis Gansel. Hello Again – A Day Forever is a German romantic comedy by Maggie Peren, which premiered on August 12, 2020, at the Pop-Up Drive-In Film Festival Munich and was released in German cinemas on September 17, 2020.