Hyderabad to host Beyond Dance Festival

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:59 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Hyderabad: Beyond Dance Festival, a two-day celebration of dance, is set to take place in Hyderabad on October 28 and 29. Organized by Goethe-Zentrum and Dark Vibe Society, the festival at the EXT and The Moonshine Project venues in Filmnagar, is presented by the Telangana Tourism Department and Telangana Delphic Association.

The festival’s theme, “Art Knows No Borders,” showcases the universal language of dance that transcends geographical and cultural boundaries. It will feature a diverse range of performances, blending classical, contemporary, global fusion, and indigenous dance styles.

Amita Desai, Executive Director of Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad, said the festival’s inclusivity and its aim goes beyond traditional boundaries in the world of dance. Vaibhav Kumar Modi, the festival’s curator, emphasized the event’s value for the youth and its “pay as you like” ticketing system.

Pranati Khanna, a renowned artist, expressed hope that the festival would put Hyderabad on the map and provide a platform for various dance forms to coexist.

The festival’s lineup includes diverse dance forms, such as Indian classical and ballet fusion, Kuchipudi duets, Mohiniyattam, contemporary hip-hop, Argentinian Tango, voguing, drag, Kathak, Bollywood, belly dance, and Telangana tribal folk traditions.

Workshops for beginners and a Panel Discussion on Teaching Dance will be part of the event, making it inclusive for everyone to enjoy.

With an expected footfall of 300 to 400 attendees, the festival promises a vibrant atmosphere, including an art flea market featuring local brands and businesses.