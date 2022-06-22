World Music Day event goes live at 5 metro stations in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:54 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

Hyderabad: Celebrating the positive impact of music in our life, the World Music Day event went live at 5 metro stations – Ameerpet, Raidurg, Miyapur, Parade Grounds and MGBS — between 5 pm and 7 pm.

Presented by Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad in collaboration with L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad and NEXT Premia Mall, the city will be witnessing close to 200 artistes, 45 performances, 30 hours of music, 5 days of busking, at 5 metro stations and 1 grand concert at the mall! Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad, along with L&T Metro Rail and NEXT Premia Mall will celebrate WMD with a variety of music till June 26.

This event was inaugurated by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of Industries & Commerce, Information Technology, Electronics & Communication Department in the presence of esteemed dignitaries at Ameerpet Metro Station.

Dennis Powell Collective kick-started this week-long event at Ameerpet metro station and were followed by NRB Band. Priyanka Nath was performing at Raidurg, Meghna & Loki were performing at Parade Grounds, Vamshi was performing at MGBS, and Gokul & Keith were performing at Miyapur on the inaugural day.

For Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad, World Music Day (WMD) has been a very important part of the annual calendar for 15 years as music brings people together. Music spans genres, generations, cultures and borders — for the city and for the world at large, and a large varied crowd of audience were seen stopping by and enjoying the event thoroughly at all the metro stations.

The busking will be live at the above-mentioned metro stations till June 25 between 5 pm and 7 pm IST for 60 to 90 minutes at each station. The week-long celebrations will conclude with a concert at NEXT Premia Mall, Irrum Manzil on June 26.