Eleven emerging artists to showcase their work at Shrishti Art Gallery in Hyderabad

The expo showcases the works of 11 up-and-coming painters from across the nation.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 May 2024, 05:03 PM

Hyderabad: Shrishti Art Gallery in the city is all set to host the 14th edition of ‘Emerging Palettes’, launching on May 25.

The expo showcases the works of 11 up-and-coming painters from across the nation. They have just finished their master’s degree in fine arts and are being presented by Shrishti Art Gallery in partnership with Goethe Zentrum.

‘Emerging Palettes’ has been a significant platform for new artists to present their work to a broader audience, promoting dialogue and appreciation of contemporary art. The exhibition serves as a launching pad for these artists and enriches Hyderabad‘s cultural landscape.

The participating artists, known for their unique perspectives and innovative techniques, include Anshuka Mahapatra, Arpan Sadhukhan, Avijit Dutta, Debashruti Aich, Deparna Saha, Digvijaysinh Jadeja, Mahesh Mothe, Poojan Gupta, Rima Paul, Shilpa Bawane, and Siddharth Soni.

Their works span a variety of mediums and themes, offering visitors an eclectic mix of contemporary art.

Operating from 6 pm to 8.30 pm, the annual exhibition usually runs for a month, but this year the management is in plans to extend the duration.

The event is free and open to the public, inviting art enthusiasts and the general community to immerse themselves in the creativity and innovation on display.