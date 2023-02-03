DEET: Hiring customer care executives, telecallers

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:28 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day.

Auzon Softech Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Customer care Executive

Qualification: 10 2, Graduates and Undergraduates

Location: Begumpet

Languages: English and Hindi

Openings: 20

Contact: 8977606339

Chai Point

Position: Store Team Member

Qualification: SSC

Age: 18-35 years

Salary : 11880 take home ESIC PF yearly Bonus

Locations : Hitec City, Kondapur, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Lingampally

Vacancies : 20

Contact : 92907 90295/ vikas.singh@chaipoint.com

Third Wave Coffee

Position : Barista / Team Member

Qualification : 12th pass

Salary : Best in the Industry

Locations : Khajaguda, Shamshabad Airport, Banjara Hills, Kondapur

Vacancies : 10

Contact : 8099412735

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance

Position: Marketing Executives Advisor

Qualification : Any Graduate

Salary : Commission based (no fixed salary)

Location : Secunderbad

Contact : 9581749777

Yannick Tech Systems

Position : Telecallers

Qualification : Any Graduate

Experience: Freshers & Experienced

Salary: 8,000-20,000 per month

Vacancies : 2

Contact : 9133131989

Yannick Tech Systems

Position : Delivery Boys

Qualification : Any Graduate

Experience: Freshers & Experienced

Salary : 6,000-15,000 per month

Location : All of Hyderabad

Vacancies : 1000

Contact : 9133131989

Yannick Tech Systems

Position : HR Recruiters

Qualification : Any Graduate

Experience: Freshers & Experienced

Salary : Based on the experience

Vacancies : 3

Contact : 9133131989

SBI Cards

Position: Tele-callers & Back-end team

Qualification: Intermediate / Any Graduate

Experience: 0-1 year exp in any Telecalling

Gender: Female

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: 14000-18000 CTC

Contact: 9000937805

VTekis Consultants

Profile: Senior Manager – F&A

Location: Jubilee Hills

Qualification: CA/ICWA/Semi Qualified-CA only

Experience: 10 years

Salary: 20-25 LPA

Vacancies: 1

Contact: 9177504885

Metalok

Position : Mobile Tester

Qualification : B.Tech / BA / B.Com/ B.Sc.

Experience : 2-3 years

Skills: Excellent written and verbal communication skills, and proficiency with mobile testing tools such as JMeter and Appium

Vacancies : 2

Contact : 6309592913

Metalok

Position: React Native Developer

Qualification: B.Tech / BA / B.Com/ B.Sc.

Salary: 4-5.5 LPA

Experience : 1-2 years

Skills: JSX React Native. JavaScript Fundamentals ES6, Variables and Scoping, Array and Objects,

Vacancies : 3

Contact : 6309592913

OneMoreGoal Pvt. Ltd.

Position: Project Manager

Minimum Qualification: B.Sc. Agriculture

Salary: As per the company norms

Experience: 2-4 years

Vacancies: 15

Location: AP & Telangana

Contact: 9652867807

HRH Next [BAJAJ]

Profile: Customer Care Executives

Languages: Good English with any one Language Telugu or Hindi

Salary: Rs 14,000 (Up to 11K incentives)

Location: Abids

Education: Inter & Above

Note: For those who can speak languages like Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, salary would be : 15000/-

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com