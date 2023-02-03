DEET: Hiring customer care executives, telecallers

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs
Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice every day.
Workruit & DEET have more than 2,40,000 active vacancies available today. DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com). Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.
If you are looking forward to creating a professional resume “Workruit Resume Builder” is the key and you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes.
Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it. Download Workruit Resume Builder app using the link: bit.ly/instantresume
Auzon Softech Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Customer care Executive
Qualification: 10 2, Graduates and Undergraduates
Location: Begumpet
Languages: English and Hindi
Openings: 20
Contact: 8977606339
Chai Point
Position: Store Team Member
Qualification: SSC
Age: 18-35 years
Salary : 11880 take home ESIC PF yearly Bonus
Locations : Hitec City, Kondapur, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Lingampally
Vacancies : 20
Contact : 92907 90295/ vikas.singh@chaipoint.com
Third Wave Coffee
Position : Barista / Team Member
Qualification : 12th pass
Salary : Best in the Industry
Locations : Khajaguda, Shamshabad Airport, Banjara Hills, Kondapur
Vacancies : 10
Contact : 8099412735
Reliance Nippon Life Insurance
Position: Marketing Executives Advisor
Qualification : Any Graduate
Salary : Commission based (no fixed salary)
Location : Secunderbad
Contact : 9581749777
Yannick Tech Systems
Position : Telecallers
Qualification : Any Graduate
Experience: Freshers & Experienced
Salary: 8,000-20,000 per month
Vacancies : 2
Contact : 9133131989
Yannick Tech Systems
Position : Delivery Boys
Qualification : Any Graduate
Experience: Freshers & Experienced
Salary : 6,000-15,000 per month
Location : All of Hyderabad
Vacancies : 1000
Contact : 9133131989
Yannick Tech Systems
Position : HR Recruiters
Qualification : Any Graduate
Experience: Freshers & Experienced
Salary : Based on the experience
Vacancies : 3
Contact : 9133131989
SBI Cards
Position: Tele-callers & Back-end team
Qualification: Intermediate / Any Graduate
Experience: 0-1 year exp in any Telecalling
Gender: Female
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: 14000-18000 CTC
Contact: 9000937805
VTekis Consultants
Profile: Senior Manager – F&A
Location: Jubilee Hills
Qualification: CA/ICWA/Semi Qualified-CA only
Experience: 10 years
Salary: 20-25 LPA
Vacancies: 1
Contact: 9177504885
Metalok
Position : Mobile Tester
Qualification : B.Tech / BA / B.Com/ B.Sc.
Experience : 2-3 years
Skills: Excellent written and verbal communication skills, and proficiency with mobile testing tools such as JMeter and Appium
Vacancies : 2
Contact : 6309592913
Metalok
Position: React Native Developer
Qualification: B.Tech / BA / B.Com/ B.Sc.
Salary: 4-5.5 LPA
Experience : 1-2 years
Skills: JSX React Native. JavaScript Fundamentals ES6, Variables and Scoping, Array and Objects,
Vacancies : 3
Contact : 6309592913
OneMoreGoal Pvt. Ltd.
Position: Project Manager
Minimum Qualification: B.Sc. Agriculture
Salary: As per the company norms
Experience: 2-4 years
Vacancies: 15
Location: AP & Telangana
Contact: 9652867807
HRH Next [BAJAJ]
Profile: Customer Care Executives
Languages: Good English with any one Language Telugu or Hindi
Salary: Rs 14,000 (Up to 11K incentives)
Location: Abids
Education: Inter & Above
Note: For those who can speak languages like Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, salary would be : 15000/-
For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com