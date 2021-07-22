Get away from chaos to Kondapochamma Sagar

Vast expanse of Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir, built as part of Kaleshwaram project in Siddipet, promises a relaxing outing

Hyderabad: For the last one year, ever since the new normal began setting in, the meaning of weekend getaways has changed in Hyderabad. From the long time favourites of Shamirpet Lake on one side and the Gandipet reservoir on the other, preferences have changed now, with Vikarabad on one side and small, hitherto unexplored sites in Bhongir, Medak and Siddipet becoming popular.

The Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir is one such spot that has gained immense popularity in the last one year, so much so that there have been days when there was kilometre long traffic snarls on the road leading to the spot. The reservoir, built as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme in Markook mandal of Siddipet district, is just about 50 km from Hyderabad.

Technical reports say the reservoir has a water spread area of 17.03 square km, with the monsoon now having brought plenty of water into the waterbed. The bund circling the reservoir is the hotspot now, with many stopping their cars after making a round of the entire water body and then relaxing on the bund.

From bikers to photoshoot parties and v-loggers, you can find people from all over. Like to all destinations, the journey to Kondapochamma Sagar is a different experience for those from the city.

The Hyderabad-Siddipet highway is a smooth ride in itself, with greenery along the median and on either side of the road prepping the traveller for more. From Gouraram, one has to take a right while proceeding from Hyderabad, and then, more sights are on the cards. Tractors and oxen tilling farm lands and long green stretches of crops, and if you are traveling now, the fresh smell of earth after the rain are treats to the senses.

If the main gate leading to the bund is not open, just keep going straight and most probably, you will find an old man on the right side, clad in a tattered Gongadi blanket and with a stick, waving vehicles onto a mud road towards the right, from where you can circle the reservoir and find another entry onto the bund. While on the bund, after enjoying the vast expanse of water, go around seeing the sights on the other side of the reservoir. The busy farmers, the crops and all the agriculture activities along with the greenery are sure to make the eyes forget the dust and smoke of the city.

There are no shops in the area yet, so it is better to pack your food and a few bottles of drinking water.

* WHERE: Siddipet

* WHAT: Kondapochamma Sagar

* HOW: Hyderabad-Siddipet highway, turn right from Gowraram

* DISTANCE: About 50 km

* WHAT TO TAKE: Food, drinking water

