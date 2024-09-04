Revanth more bothered about passing sarcastic comments on Oppn than public welfare: Harish Rao

Saying that the people of Telangana were watching everything patiently, he said the people would teach a lesson to the Congress for all their wrongdoings.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 September 2024, 07:44 PM

File photo of BRS leader Harish Rao

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was not concerned about the administration of the State but was more bothered about acting with grudge against opposition parties. He was in fact confined to making sarcastic statements against opposition parties rather than addressing public issues.

Addressing the gathering after distributing CMRF cheques to 190 beneficiaries at his camp office in Siddipet on Wednesday, Harish Rao said Revanth Reddy was encouraging a bad trend of attacking opposition leaders, citing the attack on his convoy during his Khammam visit on Tuesday. Saying that the people of Telangana were watching everything patiently, he said the people would teach a lesson to the Congress for all their wrongdoings. The former Minister explained how the Congress government ignored the promises they made during the election campaign. Revanth’s government failed to implement a complete loan waiver, the release of Rythu Bharosa, enhancement of pensions, and many others, he said, adding that the BRS government had put Siddipet at the top of development charts in the State, but Congress could not grant any funds to the constituency until now.

Stating that the BRS government had set up multiple educational institutions in Siddipet, he said the Congress government was on the other hand trying to take away government nursing college from Siddipet to Kodangal.

Harish Rao later held a review meeting with agriculture officials and other department officials. He suggested them to carry out a proper enumeration of crop loss and property loss to ensure the farmers get the Rs 10,000 compensation announced by the government.