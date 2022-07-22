Get the percentages of these questions right

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:20 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the percentage topic. Here are some practice questions along with solutions on the percentage topic that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment jobs.

1. In an office there are 60% female employees. 50% of all the male employees are computer literate. If there are total 62% employees computer literate out of the total 1,600 employees, then find the number of female employees who are computer literate.

a) 650 b) 670 c) 652 d) 672

Ans: d

Solution: 1600 (computer literate (62/100) × 1600 = 992)

Male (40%) Female (60%)

640 960

320 672 (992 – 320)

2. A book consists of 60 pages, 24 lines on each page and 35 characters on each line. If this content is written in another notebook consisting of 15 lines and 28 characters per line, then the required number of pages will be how much percent greater than the previous pages?

a) 50% b) 33 1/3% c) 16 2/3% d) 100%

Ans: d

Solution: Let the number of pages = x

60 × 24 × 35 = x × 15 × 28

x = 120

60 120

( 60/60) × 100% = 100%

3. The number employees working in a farm is increased by 25% and the wages per head are decreased by 25%. If it results in x% decrease in total wages, then the value of x is?of

a) 6% b) 6 1/2% c) 6 1/4% d) 6 1/5 %

Ans: c

Solution: 25% = 25/100 = 1/4, 25% = -25/100 = -1/4

Initial Final

Employees 4 5

Wages 4/16 3/15

(-1/6) × 100%

= 6 1/4%

4. To pass an examination, a candidate needs 40% marks. All questions carry equal marks. A candidate just passed by getting 10 answers correct by attempting 15 of the total questions. How many questions are there in the examination?

a) 20 b) 25 c) 30 d) 35

Ans: b

Solution: 40% = 10

100% =?

? = (10 × 100) / 40

= 25

5. As Mahesh was buying a book to gift his friend, he first paid the shopkeeper 60% of the money that he had with him. However, he immediately realised that the amount he paid was only 80% of the price of the book. So, he further offered 55% of the money remaining with him to shopkeeper and received Rs 28 chocolate in return as change along with the book. What is the amount left with Mahesh after he bought the book?

a) 62 b) 72 c) 85 d) 54

Ans: b

Solution: Let money he had = Rs 100

Paid = Rs 60

Price of book = (60/80) × 100 = 75

55% of remaining = 40 × 55%

= 22

He paid = 60 22 = 82

75 82

7 –>; 28

1 –>; 4

Money left = 100 – 82 = 18

18 × 4 = Rs 72

6. Raju sells his goods 25% cheaper than Saketh and 25% dearer than Harish. How much percentage are Harish’s goods cheaper than Saketh’s?

a) 35% b) 40% c) 30% d) 45%

Ans: b

Solution: Raju : Saketh = 75 : 100

= 3 : 4

Raju : Harish = 125 : 100

= 5 : 4

Raju : Saketh : Harish = 15 : 20 : 12

(8/20) × 100%

= 40%

7. A and B are two fixed points 5cm a part and C is a point on AB such that AC is 3cm. If the length of AC is increased by 6%, the length of CB is decreased by?

a) 9% b) 10% c) 11% d) 12%

Ans: a

Solution : 3 2

A C B

3 × 6 % = 0.18

2 × x% = 0.18

x% = 0.18/2 = 0.9

x/100 = 0.09

x = 9%

To be continued…

M. Venkat

Director

MVK Publications

Dilsukhnagar

7671002120