Master basic concepts of percentages for the exams

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:42 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the percentage topic. Here are some practice questions along with solutions on the percentage topic that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment jobs.

1. A man saves 20% of his salary. As prices increased, he increased his expenses by 20% and hence he could save Rs.30 only. What is his salary?

a) Rs 700 b) Rs 750 c) Rs 800 d) Rs 850

Ans: b

Solution: Original expenses = 100 – 20 = 80%

Increased expenses = 80 × 120/100 = 96%

Savings = 4% of salary = 30

4% ->; 30

100% ->; ?

Salary = 30 x100/4

= Rs 750

2. The salary of a person was reduced by 10%. By what percent should his reduced salary be raised so as to bring it at par with his original salary?

a) 10 % b) 10% c) 11 % d) 11%

Ans: c

Solution: 10% = 1/10

Increase in reduced salary to restore = 1/10-1 x 100%

= 1/9 x 100%

= 11 1/9 %

3. A person gave 20% of his income to his elder son, 30% of the remaining to the younger son and 10% of the balance to a trust. If he is left with Rs 10,080, his income was

a) Rs.15,000 b) Rs.20,000 c) Rs.22,500 d) Rs.27,500

Ans: b

Solution: 20% = 20/100 = 1/5, 30% = 30/100, 10% = 10/100 = 1/10

5 : 4

10 : 7

10 : 9

125 : 63

63 —>; 10,080

1 —>; 160

Income = 125 × 160

= Rs 20,000

4. The monthly income of a person was Rs 13,500 and his monthly expenditure was Rs 9000. Next year his income increased by 14% and his expenditure increased by 7%. The percentage of increase in his savings is

a) 26% b) 28% c) 27% d) 29%

Ans: b

Solution: Income = Expenditure Savings

13,500 = 9000 4500

14% 7%

1810 630 1260

Required percentage = 1260/4500 x 100%

= 28%

5. Priya invests Rs.2170 which is 7% of her salary in mutual funds. Later, she invests 18% of her monthly salary in recurring deposit and also invests 6% of her salary in NSCs. What is the total amount invested by Priya?

a) Rs.1,15,320 b) Rs.1,13,520 c) Rs.1,12,350 d) Rs.1,12,530

Ans: a

Solution: 7% 18% 6% = 31%

Total monthly investment = 2170 × 31/7 = 9610

Annual investment = 9610 × 12

= Rs 1,15,320

6. Shobha decided to donate 5% of her salary. On the day of donation, she changed her mind and donated Rs 1687.50 which was 75% of what she had decided earlier. How much is Shobha’s salary?

a) Rs 42,000 b) Rs 45,000 c) Rs 42,500 d) Rs 45,500

Ans: b

Solution: Let Shobha’s salary = Rs x

5% of 75% of x = Rs.1687.50

x = 1687.50 x 100/5 x 100/75

= Rs 45,000

7. Venkatesh was to get a 29% hike in his salary, but due to typing error, it is wrongly typed the figure as 57% and printed the new slip. He received this revised salary for 3 months before the organisation realised the mistake. The excess paid to him in the previous months is to be deducted from his fourth month salary. After deductio, if he gets Rs 18,000 as fourth month’s salary, then find his actual salary

a) Rs 51,600 b) Rs 52,000 c) Rs 51,000 d) Rs 52,600

Ans: a

Solution: 100% — >; 129%

57% – 29% = 28% × 3

= 84% extra

4th month = 129% – 84%

45% —>; 18,000

1% —>; 400

129% = 129 × 400

= Rs 51,600

To be continued

M.Venkat

Director

MVK Publications

Dilsukhnagar

7671002120