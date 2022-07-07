Calculate the percentages commodities’ prices

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:29 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the percentage topic. Here are some practice questions along with solutions that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment jobs.

1. In an election, there were only two candidates. The winning candidate got 48% and his opponent secured 6,800 votes which was 34% of the total votes. Some of the votes were invalid. The winning margin of the candidate who won the election and the number of invalid votes respectively are?

a) 3000 votes, 3600 votes b) 2800 votes, 3600 votes

c) 3600 votes, 2800 votes d) 3200 votes, 3600 votes

Ans: b

Solution: Let the total number of votes = 100

100

Winner Loser

48% 34%

Invalid votes = 100 – 48 – 34 = 18

34% = 6800

1% = ?

1% = = 200

Winning margin 48 – 34 = 14%

200 × 14

= 2800

Invalid votes = 18%

= 18 × 200

= 3600

2. If the price of rice be raised by 25% the percent by which a house-holder must reduce his consumption of rice so as not to increase his expenditure on rice is?

a) 20% b) 25% c) 25.5% d) 25.75%

Ans: a

Solution: Expenditure = price × consumption

25% =

Price = 4:5

Consumption = 5 : 4

3. The price of sugar has decreased by 20%. By what percentage can a person increase the consumption so that there is no change in the expenditure?

a) 20% b) 25% c) 33 % d) 22 %

Ans: b

Solution: Expenditure = Price × consumption

20% =

Price = 5:4

Consumption = 4 : 5

4. The price of a commodity is increased by 36% and the quantity purchased is decreased by 30%. What is the percentage increase/decrease in the amount spent on the commodity?

a) 4% b) 4.5% c) 4.8% d) 4.75%

Ans: c

Solution:

Amount spent = price × quantity

Price 25:34

Quantity 10:7

Amount 25 × 10 : 34 × 7

250 : 238

– 12

= 4.8%

5. If the price of a commodity is decreased by 20% and its consumption is increased by 20%. What will be the increase or decrease in the expenditure on the commodity?

a) 4% increase b) 8% increase c) 4% decrease d) 8% decrease

Ans: c

Solution:

Amount spent = price × quantity

Price 5:6

Quantity 25:24

Amount 25 : 24

-1

4% decrease

6. If the oil price increases by 19%, Ramu intends to spend only an additional 12% on oil. By what percent should he reduce the quantity of oil purchased?

a) 4.88% b) 5.88% c) 4.5% d) 5.5%

Ans: b

Solution: 100 19 : 100 12

119 : 112

-7

7. The price of tomatoes fell by 35%. How much extra quantity of tomatoes can be bought with the money that was sufficient to buy 104 kg of tomatoes previously?

a) 54kg b) 56 kg c) 58 kg d) 60 kg

Ans: b

Solution: 35% =

Price 20 : 13

Consumption 13 : 20

7

13

7 7 × 8 = 56 kg

To be continued

M.Venkat

Director

MVK Publications

Dilsukhnagar

7671002120