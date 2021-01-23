Get turmeric board in 10 days or quit, farmers tell MP Aravind

Nizamabad MP D Aravind left the meeting held at Choutpally abruptly after the farmers raised slogans against him

Nizamabad: Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind, who attended a meeting with turmeric farmers to pacify them, ended up facing their ire after they issued him an ultimatum to get a turmeric board within 10 days or quit.

At the meeting held by a section of turmeric farmers at Choutpally of Kammarpally mandal, the MP was at the receiving the end with the farmers shooting a barrage of questions over the turmeric board and profitable price for the crop.

Aravind, however, tried to take refuge under the Spices Board regional office, which he said would be more beneficial than the turmeric board. He said Rs 30 crore was brought after the regional office was announced, against a mere Rs 5 crore earlier.

Not satisfied with his reply, farmers made it clear that they wanted no alternative to the turmeric board and demanded that he ensure a profitable price to turmeric and red jowar crops. They raised slogans demanding his resignation if he cannot fulfil his election promise, prompting Aravind to leave the meeting abruptly.

Baddam Arun, a turmeric farmer, Mendora, said Aravind had promised to set up the board within five days. After winning the election, he was now saying that he brought the spice board regional office.

Manthena Naveen, also a turmeric farmer, alleged that the MP was deceiving the farmers with his fake promises and said if he could not fulfil his promise within 10 days, he should join us in the protest. He said they would strengthen the movement if their demands were not met.

