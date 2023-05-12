Get unlimited pani puris at this spot in Secunderabad

By Mitu David Updated On - 12:34 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Hyderabad: Are you a pani puri fan? Then this recent spot opened at Secunderabad is your go to place which claims to serve unlimited pani puris at 45 rupees only.

Very first in Hyderabad/Secunderabad located near SD road, Opposite to Swapna Lok Complex, SharEat is offering unlimited pani puris for Hyderabadis till Saturday, so go book the slot and enjoy the unlimited supply of pani puris with six pani or sauce flavour for the puris, the normal Mint one, Garlic sauce, Hing, Dates and Tamarind, and two more to explore.

Rule is very simple you have to complete pani puris within 15 minutes, puris will be served freshly, you only have to refill it on your own, puris are machine made you can watch the video here:

Indians are renowned for their vibrant culture,rich heritage and their eating habits, so we have the taste palate for delectable street food. Mr Sunil Kumar the proud owner of Swadisht shop and franchisee holder of SharEat says, “It’s a hit in Secunderabad, people in city are usually reluctant towards adapting to change but we have huge demand for this in just 20 days of its opening.” Roadside carts offer tempting treats, but most of them lack hygiene, and the water used can never be trusted easily, during this covid time many people changed their lifestyle, and are serious about maintaining hygiene due to various health problems. People are taking up the wake-up call, highlighting the need for street food that is both hygienic and delicious. This shop witnessed and attracted food blogger and city police taking their day break and enjoying the flavors.