Check out customised cuisine for Navratri in Gaurang’s Kitchen

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:01 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Hyderabad: The majority of Hindus observe Navratri by fasting and eating just one meal. However, they may struggle to locate vegetarian food during this time. Get to Gaurang’s Kitchen where you may find the ideal ‘vrath thali’, which has 27 varieties and will, undoubtedly, fill you up.

Gaurang’s Kitchen, which is quickly becoming a destination for staunch vegetarians, is the newest eatery that serves the best regional cuisines from all around India and takes its cues from both traditional and defunct Indian dishes. This reflects Gaurang’s artistic ethos of authenticity and timelessness.

The restaurant’s lighting, colours, scents, and variety of food options give off the impression of an ancient dining room when you first enter.

“We offer 140 dishes on our large menu, all of which come in generous servings. The daily thali menu offers something fresh. We have planned to host various regional food festivals each month, inviting speciality chefs from across India to make the visit to our restaurant a celebration of the best cuisines of India. This will enhance the gastronomic experience,” shares Gaurang.

Special cuisine for Navratri includes beverages like Rose Lassi, appetisers such as Sama ke Chawal ki Idli, Farali Pattice Paneer-stuffed Croquettes, and Sabudana Khichdi Bhel, curries such as Chana Sundal, Kaddu ki Sabzi, Sukki Arbi, and Vrat ke Aloo, rice dishes such as Udupi Sambar, Vrat ki Kadhi, and Sama Chawal Khichdi, Amaranth ki Roti, Singhare Atte ki Puri, Kuttu ka Paratha, and Vrat ka Uttapam are a few examples of rotis. Satiate your sweet cravings with desserts such Fruit Kulfi, Lauki ka Halwa, and Makhane ki Kheer that will ensure you enjoy your food.

Among the most creative lunch and dinner menus are the ‘Thali’, which has good portions of the mouth-watering traditional dishes of India. The must-try is the combo meals – Tandoor, Indian, the Dum Biryani and the Gujarati- Marwari Combo meal. The kitchen opens to the public at 12 noon and closes at 10 pm. The price of the ‘Navratri Thali’ feast is Rs 1,250, including taxes.