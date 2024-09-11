GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata examines proposals of H-CITI in LB Nagar zone

The Commissioner examined the Alkapuri Junction, flyover proposals to be taken up from TKR Junction to Gayatri Nagar and Manda Mallamma Junction.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 September 2024, 07:21 PM

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata examining H-CITI proposals in LB Nagar Zone on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner, Amrapali Kata accompanied by project chief engineer, superintending engineer and other engineers, examined the proposals of works to be undertaken under H-CITI in LB Nagar zone on Wednesday.

On this occasion, the Commissioner examined the Alkapuri Junction, flyover proposals to be taken up from TKR Junction to Gayatri Nagar and Manda Mallamma Junction. The project CE, Devanand explained the necessity of the proposed projects to the Commissioner.

Amrapali Kata instructed the officials to coordinate with Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) regarding flyover alignment. Subsequently, the engineers were instructed to inspect the LB Nagar junction and take necessary steps in coordination with the town planning and Traffic authorities to organize the necessary land acquisition for the free left.

After inspecting the Bairamalguda RHS loop, the engineering officials were advised to take appropriate measures in coordination with the town planning officials to expeditiously complete the acquisition of assets for the completion of Bairamalguda RHS loop from the separate grade road work.

LB Nagar Zonal Commissioner Hemant Keshav Patil and other officials were also part of the inspections.