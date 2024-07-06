GHMC Commissioner assures Corporators to resolve civic issues

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 July 2024, 08:01 PM

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata who attended her maiden council meeting on Saturday assured corporators of the officers’ commitment to resolve civic issues of Hyderabad city. Given the recent reshuffle of IAS officers in the State, she said that the new officers posted at GHMC are aware of the problems in the corporation and are determined to face them head-on.

With Bonalu celebrations starting on Sunday, she added that all the arrangements have been completed to ensure that the festivities are concluded smoothly.

In regards to the monsoon, she emphasized that the team is fully prepared to solve problems faced by residents in the city. “Recognizing around 150 water logging points, special teams have been formed to clear the water from time to time,” she said, adding that efforts are underway to prevent diseases and mosquito breeding.

Concluding her inaugural address, she requested the corporators to extend their cooperation to all the programs undertaken for the development of the city.