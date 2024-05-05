Hyderabad: Two teenagers drown in Jalpally lake

According to police, the victims Abdul Wahab (17) and Nahadi (19) along with three others came to Jalpally Tank for fishing. "Both Wahab and Nahadi ventured into the water and got drowned.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 May 2024, 09:52 PM

Hyderabad: Two teenagers drowned in Jalpally lake in city outskirts on Sunday.

None of them knew how to swim,” said police .

The GHMC DRF and State DRF teams reached the spot and started efforts to trace and retrieve the bodies.