GHMC commissioner urges caution amid incessant rains in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 September 2024, 05:07 PM

File photo of GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata

Hyderabad: In light of the continuous heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Amrapali Kata on Sunday urged residents to avoid going out unless absolutely necessary.

She advised citizens and motorists to refrain from walking or driving through floodwaters, and emphasized that children and the elderly should not be allowed to walk in stagnant water alone.Commissioner Kata also requested residents not to open manholes and urged them to report any open manholes to the GHMC Control Room.

In case of emergencies or other issues, people can contact the GHMC helpline at 040-21111111 or 9000113667 (DRF). Additionally, residents can reach out to the corporation via their social media handle @GHMConline on X.