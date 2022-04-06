GHMC council meeting to be held on April 12

Published Date - 09:24 PM, Wed - 6 April 22

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) special budget meeting followed by the council meeting is scheduled to be held on April 12.

The GHMC budget estimates for the financial year 2022-23 and revised budget estimates for 2021-22 will be placed before the council. The annual budget of Rs 6,150 crore for the financial year 2022-23 was approved by the GHMC standing committee in March. The Revised Budget Estimate for 2021-22 which has been increased to Rs 6,300 was also approved.

Meanwhile, the civic body officials were instructed to make required arrangements for the budget and council meeting and Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management was requested to provide adequate police bandobust and security arrangements including deployment of marshals.

