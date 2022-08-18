GHMC distributes awards to winners of Freedom Cup Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:00 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: Prizes were awarded to winners of various sporting events of the Freedom Cup Tournament organised by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as part of the 75 years of India’s Independence here on Thursday. A total of 386 teams participated in the competitions held in 13 events at 11 venues from August 13 to 18.

Mayor G.Vijayalaxmi, who presented the awards to the winners, said the tournament was organised for men and women in the age group of 18 years to 35 years and had participation of 310 men and 76 women teams.

“To encourage sports, the GHMC has allocated a budget of Rs.86.05 crore to create required infrastructure in stadia in the city,” she said.

Apart from kabbadi, competitions were held in football, table tennis, boxing, volleyball, basketball and swimming among others. The tournaments were held in different parts of the city including at Uppal Stadium, Victory Play Ground, Ameerpet Sports Complex and Indira Park etc. In volleyball, Adhyanagar team in women’s category and Phoolbagh team in men’s category stood first. In basketball, the Nizam College team won the first prize.