Telangana government to open 50 millet outlets across State

By PS Dileep Published Date - 08:00 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Hyderabad: In a groundbreaking move, the State government has set its sights on a triple triumph with the promotion of millets. Through the Telangana State Agro Industries Development Corporation (TSAgros), the State government has embarked on a visionary plan to establish approximately 50 dedicated millet outlets across the State, aimed at both selling and promoting millet-based products.

This initiative not only seeks to bolster the demand for millets in the market to ensure remunerative income for farmers, but also endeavors to encourage healthier eating habits among the populace, while simultaneously providing a platform for women entrepreneurs to thrive.

Millet, a nutrient-rich grain known for its myriad health benefits, has long been overshadowed by other staple foods. However, the Telangana government is determined to change the narrative and harness the potential of this crop. By strategically positioning these specialized millet outlets throughout the State, they hope to ignite a surge in interest and consumption of millet foods, propelling them into the mainstream culinary landscape.

But the State government’s vision extends far beyond mere market demand. Telangana aims to inspire its citizens to make conscious choices about their food, leading to a healthier, more vibrant population.

“The objective is to encourage farmers diversify into cultivation of millets and also promote healthy eating habits among the denizens,” Agriculture department officials said.

Accordingly, the TSAgros has joined hands with the Akshaya Patra Foundation for establishment of nearly 50 millet outlets in the first phase including 10 outlets in the GHMC area and one or two outlets in each of the remaining 32 districts. Around 68 varieties of millet products including traditional foods, biscuits, noodles and also raw millets will be sold through these outlets. All the products will have FSSAI certification assuring their quality. This will also benefit farmers from whom the Akshaya Patra Foundation will directly procure millets.

The establishment of these millet outlets offers an opportunity to empower women entrepreneurs across the State. The government will create a conducive atmosphere for female business owners to establish their units by supporting them in terms of investment, product supply and business management among others. Further, TSAgros will facilitate unsecured loans amounting to Rs 5 lakh-Rs 10 lakh through banks to women entrepreneurs to start their business. If they are unable to find a shop to run the outlet, TSAgros and Akshaya Patra Foundation will provide them special container shops for the purpose.

