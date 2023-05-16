Soon, you may have to pay double for waste collection in Hyderabad

| Now You Have To Pay Double For Waste Collection In Hyderabad

GHMC has decided to double the monthly charges that residents have to pay to the waste collector for collection and transportation of garbage from households

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:23 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Hyderabad: The GHMC has decided to double the monthly charges that residents have to pay to the waste collector for collection and transportation of garbage from households through Swachh Auto Tippers (SATs), tricycles and waste collectors.

Presently, each household in GHMC limits staying in planned/unplanned colonies have to pay Rs 50 per month and those in slums, Rs 25 per month. A decision to hike the charge to Rs 100 per month for colony residents and Rs 50 per month for those living in slums, is to be placed before the GHMC Standing Committee which is scheduled to meet on Wednesday.

Road at Banjara Hills:

Three Vacuum Dewatered Cement Concrete (VDCC) roads and a box drain in Banjara Hills ward were inaugurated by Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi on Tuesday.

While the three VDCC roads were laid with Rs 32 lakh in the residential localities near Uday Nagar main road, the Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) box drain was constructed with Rs 77 lakh on Bulkapur Nala at Prem Nagar.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of National Dengue Day observed on May 16, the Mayor released pamphlets with messages on precautions to be taken against Dengue and Malaria. She also inspected the works taken to strengthen the sewerage network in NBT Nagar, Banjara Hills and said the roads excavated for laying the sewerage pipelines would be restored soon after they are laid.

