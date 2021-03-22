GHMC imposes fine on apartment association for STP violation

Fine of Rs 2 lakh imposed on the association of Manjeera Diamond Towers at Gopanapally in Serilingampally for letting out sewage water into a nearby open area.

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the association of Manjeera Diamond Towers at Gopanapally in Serilingampally for letting out sewage water into a nearby open area.

According to the GHMC, wastewater from the 1,020 flats in the towers, of which 70 per cent were occupied, was being let out into the open area. This was when the towers had an STP plant that could treat 500 KLD of wastewater but was operating at 350 KLD. The association had claimed the entire treated wastewater was to be used in-house for gardening and floor cleaning.

However, while auditing, an inspection team found that they were draining off the treated water into the open area.

Following this, a penalty of Rs 2 lakh was being imposed on the association while a notice was also issued to immediately complete a proposed STP, failing which further action would be taken.

