GHMC conducts inspection at Osmania Biscuits manufacturing unit, seizes stock worth Rs 36,000

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:54 AM, Mon - 4 September 23

Hyderabad: The Assistant Food Controller of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) carried out an inspection at an Osmania Biscuits manufacturing store and seized stock worth Rs 36,000 after a customer allegedly found a fly baked right into one of the biscuits.

On Saturday, Vinay Vangala purchased a packet of Osmania biscuits from a store situated in Miyapur, Hyderabad. What he uncovered within the packet was far from ordinary.

Concerned about the hygiene standards of the establishment, he promptly lodged a formal complaint with the local food inspector and the food safety commissioner.

Responding to the situation, the Assistant Food Controller of GHMC took immediate action, lifted samples and seized the stock.