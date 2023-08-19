Hyderabad CP CV Anand promises action on rumble strip concerns

The tweet initiated a discussion about the potential negative impacts of rumble strips, highlighting that some are so thick that they lead to the entire body vibrating.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:44 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Commissioner of Police, CV Anand, has responded to a tweet expressing concerns about the impact of rumble strips on spinal health.

The tweet initiated a discussion about the potential negative impacts of rumble strips, highlighting that some are so thick that they lead to the entire body vibrating. Commissioner CV Anand acknowledged the concerns raised in the tweet and assured citizens that he would address the issue with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner. He expressed his intention to delve into the rationale behind the installation of these rumble strips and provide further information to concerned citizens. In his response to the tweet, Commissioner Anand stated, “Since so many of you are expressing disgust at the rumble strips, I will discuss with GHMC commissioner the rationale behind putting them and get back to you, friends.” He went on to highlight the importance of curbing reckless driving behavior, noting that there are riders and racers in Hyderabad who pose a threat to public safety. He emphasised that while some may find these measures uncomfortable, they are designed to encourage responsible driving behavior and protect both drivers and pedestrians.