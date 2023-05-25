Hyderabad: Unusual odour grips few areas, GHMC investigates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:30 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Hyderabad: Residents of South Hyderabad have been expressing their concern over a strong and pungent odour, allegedly from chemicals, that has been permeating the air since the early hours of the morning on Monday.

Many have taken to social media to voice their complaints about the lingering smell, with reports coming in from various areas such as such as Mangalhat, Dammaiguda, Begum Bazaar, and Jiyaguda.

The unusual odour, which started at around 3:00 am, has caused alarm among residents who are worried about the potential health hazards it may pose. Many people have reported experiencing symptoms such as headaches, nausea, and respiratory discomfort since the odour began. Concerned citizens have urged local authorities to investigate the matter promptly.

In response to the growing concerns, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated action. Dr. Srikanth Reddy, the Additional Medical Officer of Health (AMOH), visited the Musi River and collected water samples to determine if the odour could be linked to pollution in the water body. The samples have been sent to the Pollution Control Board for analysis.