Hyderabad: DRF attends to nearly 42 rain-related complaints

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:27 AM, Wed - 26 April 23

Hyderabad: The Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have attended to nearly 42 rain-related complaints in different parts of the city.

Among them, eight were related to water stagnation, 32 were related to uprooted trees and tree branches obstructing the traffic. In addition to these, two dogs were also rescued.

The teams pumped out water from low lying areas and took up relief work to bring back normalcy in the rain hit areas. Some of the areas where the DRF teams were actively attending to rain related relief works yesterday night include Moosapet, Secunderabad, Yousufguda, Kukatpally and Motinagar.