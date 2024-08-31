GHMC issues advisory ahead of heavy rain forecast for Hyderabad

Residents advised to exercise caution, particularly in flood-prone areas
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued a safety notice in anticipation of heavy rains expected on Saturday.
Residents were advised to exercise caution, particularly in flood-prone areas. The civic body further urged keeping children indoors, avoiding waterlogged streets and steering clear of flooded roads, especially for two-wheelers.
Emergency contact numbers have been provided for immediate assistance.
Residents can contact GHMC’s toll-free number at 040 21111111 or the Disaster Response Force (DRF) at 9000113667 for assistance.
The city’s authorities are on high alert to manage potential flooding.