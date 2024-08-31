| Ghmc Issues Advisory Ahead Of Heavy Rain Forecast For Hyderabad

Residents advised to exercise caution, particularly in flood-prone areas

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 August 2024, 11:36 AM

Residents can contact GHMC’s toll-free number at 040 21111111 or the Disaster Response Force (DRF) at 9000113667 for assistance. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued a safety notice in anticipation of heavy rains expected on Saturday.

Residents were advised to exercise caution, particularly in flood-prone areas. The civic body further urged keeping children indoors, avoiding waterlogged streets and steering clear of flooded roads, especially for two-wheelers.

Emergency contact numbers have been provided for immediate assistance.

Residents can contact GHMC’s toll-free number at 040 21111111 or the Disaster Response Force (DRF) at 9000113667 for assistance.

The city’s authorities are on high alert to manage potential flooding.