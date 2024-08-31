Hyderabad to receive heavy rain over weekend, IMD warns of disruptions

IMD predicts generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 kmph

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 August 2024, 11:33 AM

The IMD has warned of water pooling on roads and in low-lying areas, traffic congestion at most locations, and wet and slippery roads. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad has forecast intense rains for the city over the weekend, issuing an orange alert for both Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, the IMD predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 kmph.

The IMD warned that the expected impact includes water pooling on roads and in low-lying areas, traffic congestion at most locations, wet and slippery roads, and the potential for trees and electric poles to fall.

There may also be disturbances to electricity, water and other essential services for a few hours, as well as drainage clogging.

Overnight, the city received light to moderate rains. The University of Hyderabad area recorded 16.5 mm of rain until 8.30 am on Saturday in the last 24 hours, while the BHEL Factory area recorded 15.5 mm and Gachibowli 13.5 mm.